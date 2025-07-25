Sikkim: Man jumps into river with 7-month-old daughter in arms

Gangtok, Jul 25 (PTI) A 32-year-old man jumped into a river with his seven-month-old daughter in his arms from a bridge in Sikkim's Gyalshing district on Friday, police said.

After receiving information about the incident, police teams from Geyzing and Legship rushed to the scene and launched a search and rescue operation in the Rangit river, they said.

Members of local organisations are assisting the police in the search, they added.

The exact motive behind the act is yet to be ascertained, police said, noting that a preliminary investigation has been started. PTI CORR SOM