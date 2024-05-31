Sikkim: Man sentenced to life imprisonment for murder of doctor

Gangtok, May 31 (PTI) A man was sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in Gangtok for the murder of a doctor at the state-run STNM Hospital.

Dorji Thinley Bhutia was assaulting a female employee of the hospital on December 14, 2021, over some personal issues when doctor Sanjay Upreti, a renowned cardiologist, intervened. Bhutia stabbed the doctor multiple times and he died three days later while undergoing treatment.

District and Sessions Court Judge Jyoti Khadka sentenced Bhutia to life imprisonment after convicting him under IPC section 302 (murder).

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him.

The court also sentenced him to 10 years of imprisonment under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder), besides imposing a fine of Rs 1,000.

Bhutia was also sentenced to one year in jail under IPC section 353 that deals with the assault of the public servant.

All three jail terms will run simultaneously, the court said. PTI KDK SOM