Sikkim: Meeting deliberates on modalities ahead of 16th Finance Commission visit

Gangtok, Dec 17 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Secretary V B Pathak on Tuesday held a meeting to discuss the modalities ahead of the visit of the 16th Finance Commission to the state early next year.

The meeting deliberated on the logistics and expenditure to host a 13-member entourage of the 16th Finance Commission, among other issues, officials said.

Pathak also constituted a number of committees to ensure a seamless experience for the attendees and smooth execution of official meetings.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home & Education) R Telang and DGP A K Singh were among those who attended the meeting.

The 16th Finance Commission members are scheduled to visit Sikkim from January 19-22, 2025. PTI KDK RBT