Sikkim MP calls on Union minister, discusses national highway projects in state

Gangtok, Jan 9 (PTI) Sikkim MP Indra Hang Subba on Friday called on Union minister Harsh Malhotra and discussed national highway projects being implemented by NHIDCL in the Himalayan state.

Subba, during the meeting with the Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways in New Delhi, apprised Malhotra about the slow progress of the projects in Sikkim, a statement issued by the MP's office said.

The Lok Sabha MP apprised the minister about the slow progress of National Highway-510, particularly Packages V and VI in Gyalshing district. He emphasised the importance of the project for improving regional connectivity, economic development, and public convenience.

The statement further said that Subba requested the personal intervention of the Union minister to address the bottlenecks and ensure the speedy completion of the project.

Malhotra assured due consideration of the issues raised and reiterated the Ministry's commitment to strengthening road infrastructure in Sikkim and other Himalayan regions, the statement added. PTI COR RG