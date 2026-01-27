Sikkim MP demands special discussion on climate change in Parliament

Gangtok, Jan 27 (PTI) Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) MP Indra Hang Subba on Tuesday demanded a special discussion in Parliament on climate change at the all-party meeting held at New Delhi.

Subba is the lone Lok Sabha MP from Sikkim.

A statement from the MP's office said Subba strongly demanded a special discussion on climate change on the floor of Parliament.

The MP also raised the critical issue of climate change and its severe impact on the Himalayan and glacial ecosystem, including drinking water scarcity and the increasing incidence of flash floods.

"I also proposed the constitution of a standing committee comprising Members of Parliament from Himalayan regions to deliberate on region-specific challenges and to recommend necessary changes in policies and schemes," said the statement.

He also highlighted the state government's demand for the inclusion of 12 left-out communities in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list, stating that their exclusion is a historical mistake and requires urgent resolution to ensure equity and justice in Sikkim. PTI COR RG