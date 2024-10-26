Sikkim MP Indra Hang Subba appointed consultative committee member of food processing ministry

Gangtok, Oct 26 (PTI) Indra Hang Subba, Sikkim's sole Lok Sabha MP, has been appointed as a member of the consultative committee for the Union Ministry of Food Processing Industries.

In a social media post, Subba expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Speaker Om Birla for the opportunity to contribute to the development of the country's food processing sector.

Subba emphasised the significance of his new role, saying, "It is an honour and a responsibility to be entrusted with this opportunity to serve. I am committed to advancing policies that will uplift our farmers, strengthen rural economies, and enhance India's agricultural value chain." He underscored the importance of food processing in achieving the nation's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) and expressed eagerness to collaborate with fellow committee members to drive meaningful change. PTI COR MNB