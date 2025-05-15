Sikkim MP Indra Hang Subba meets Governor

Gangtok, May 15 (PTI) Sikkim Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba called on Governor Om Prakash Mathur at the Raj Bhavan here.

Subba brought up the matter of Limboo and Tamang communities, who were granted Scheduled Tribe status in 2003 but are still awaiting the implementation of reserved seats in the state Legislative Assembly, an official release said.

The MP, during his meeting with the governor on Wednesday, underlined the urgent need to integrate the remote areas of the state with the broader development framework of the state and the nation.

Subba raised the operational condition of Pakyong Airport and the irregular flight service. He requested the governor to support the ongoing efforts to enhance aviation infrastructure and ensure regular and reliable operations at the airport.

The governor told the MP that he will raise these issues with the concerned authorities at the central level. PTI COR RG