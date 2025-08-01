Sikkim MP meets Nitin Gadkari, seeks action on flood-prone NH-10

Gangtok, Aug 1 (PTI) The lone Lok Sabha MP from Sikkim, Indra Hang Subba, on Friday called on Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi and submitted a memorandum seeking urgent action on flood-prone National Highway 10, which connects the Himalayan state with the rest of the country.

The MP, according to a statement issued by his office, said that the highway, particularly the stretch along the Teesta River in Kalimpong district of West Bengal, was in a fragile condition due to landslides and flooding, especially during the monsoon when the river overflows.

He said that geomorphological changes were required as the Teesta River has undergone significant changes following the devastating flash flood of October 2023, resulting in a rise in the riverbed due to silt, boulders, and debris deposition.

Subba also highlighted that several stretches of the highway, particularly between Sevoke and Melli, are now prone to frequent inundation, endangering the lives and properties of residents and commuters.

The MP called for immediate technical assessment and stabilisation work along flood-prone stretches of NH-10 and urgent flood mitigation measures, including river training, embankment reinforcement, and enhanced drainage infrastructure.

He also said that long-term management of silt and debris in the Teesta River basin, in coordination with relevant hydrological agencies, was the need of the hour.

Speaking on long-term solutions, the MP stressed the need to construct an alternative greenfield highway between Sevoke and Melli on the opposite bank of the Teesta River to bypass vulnerable sections, along with the installation of temporary elevated corridors along the most vulnerable stretches of NH-10 to prevent floodwaters from affecting connectivity till the new greenfield project is completed.

In response, Gadkari directed the ministry's officials and engineers to take appropriate action on the concerns and demands raised by the Sikkim MP, the statement added.