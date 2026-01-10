Sikkim MP meets Rajnath, urges expeditious approval of new highway in northern part of state

Gangtok, Jan 10 (PTI) Sikkim MP Indra Hang Subba met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday, and urged for the expeditious approval of the proposed alternative highway in the northern part of the state, as the present one is often blocked by landslides, disrupting connectivity.

Subba also drew Singh's attention to the vulnerability of National Highway-10, the lifeline of Sikkim that connects the Himalayan state with the rest of the country, a statement from the MP's office said.

He apprised the minister of the disruption of the North Sikkim Highway following the Teesta flash floods of October 2023, which adversely impacted civilian movement as well as defence logistics towards sensitive northern sectors, it said.

While connectivity has been restored through an interim alignment by the Border Roads Organisation between Mangan and Naga, the MP pointed out that the route passes through an active landslide zone and may not be sustainable in the long term.

He urged expeditious approval and implementation of the permanent alternative alignment under consideration for all-weather connectivity in North Sikkim, the statement said.

Subba also urged Singh for the operationalisation of the Pakyong airport.

He emphasised the importance of long-term and sustainable solutions to strengthen connectivity and resilience in the border state.

The MP also sought Singh's intervention over the inclusion of 12 left-out communities of Sikkim in the Scheduled Tribes list, reservation of seats for Limboo and Tamang ST communities in the Sikkim assembly, and facilitation of the visit of the 17th Karmapa to the state, all of which are pending with the Centre.

Singh assured him that the issues raised would be examined in consultation with the ministries and agencies concerned, said the statement. PTI COR SOM