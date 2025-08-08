Sikkim MP meets Union minister, seeks inclusion of left-out communities into ST list

Gangtok, Aug 8 (PTI) Sikkim Lok Sabha MP Dr Indra Hang Subba held a meeting with Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Durgadas Uikey in New Delhi on Friday and sought the inclusion of several left-out communities into the state's Scheduled Tribe list.

According to a statement from the MP's office here, he brought to the minister's attention the continued denial of constitutional rights to the Limboo and Tamang tribal communities, who were granted Scheduled Tribe status in 2003 but have yet to receive due political representation.

Subba also highlighted the efforts being made by the Sikkim government to meet the parameters laid down by the Office of the Registrar General of India.