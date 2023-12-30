Sikkim: Nepalese woman arrested for allegedly trying to instigate communal strife

Gangtok, Dec 30 (PTI) A Nepalese woman was arrested from East Sikkim on Saturday on the charge that she was trying to instigate communal strife in the state, police said.

Advertisment

The woman, identified as Uma Chamling Rai -- a native of Khotang district of Nepal's Koshi district, had uploaded a short video on social media a few days ago, urging members of the Rai community in Sikkim to stand up for their rights.

A Sikkimese woman, Sila Rai, came across the video and lodged a complaint at the Sadar police station. Based on it, a case was registered under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity), 153-B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), police said.

When produced before a court, she was remanded to judicial custody for five days, they said. PTI KDK SOM