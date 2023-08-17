Sikkim notifies 'Shravan Kumar Award' for people serving elderly parents

Gangtok, Aug 17 (PTI) The Sikkim government on Thursday notified the "Shravan Kumar Award" to recognise the sons and daughters who take care of their elderly parents.

The award was named after Shravan Kumar, a character in the Ramayana, who looked after his blind and elderly parents. When Shravan Kumar was collecting water from a pond for them, King Dasarath mistook him for an animal and killed him with an arrow. According to a notification issued by the state government, the Social Welfare Department has been made the nodal department to administer the award and frame rules and guidelines in this regard.

The first prize winner will get Rs 15 lakh, while Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5 Lakh will be given to the second and third prize winners respectively.

The award will be given on the Independence Day.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang announced the "Shravan Kumar Award" during his Independence Day speech two days ago. PTI KDK NN