Sikkim observes first anniversary of glacial lake outburst that claimed over 40 lives

Gangtok, Oct 4 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Friday observed the first anniversary of the glacial lake outburst flood, which claimed over 40 lives in the state.

"As we observe this solemn day marking the tragedy of October 4, we take a moment to honour the memory of those who lost their lives and acknowledge the families whose lives were forever changed," Tamang said in a social media post.

The CM expressed his solidarity with those still grappling with grief, while also recognising the resilience and strength of survivors and the communities affected by the disaster.

"In times of profound sorrow, we are reminded of the enduring power of unity, compassion, and hope. While words may never fully capture the magnitude of our collective loss, we stand together in solidarity, offering unwavering support and heartfelt remembrance," he added.

Tamang extended his gratitude to the central government for its steadfast support during the crisis.

He also thanked the Indian Army, Border Roads Organisation (BRO), National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA), government officials, and others for their efforts in rescue and relief operations, as well as the subsequent restoration process.

The glacial Lhonak Lake, located in the upper reaches of North Sikkim, burst during the night of October 3-4, 2023, triggering floods in the Teesta River.

Within hours, the swollen river devastated four districts—Mangan, Gangtok, Pakyong, and Namchi—disrupting road infrastructure and telecommunication networks.

By the time the state government and various agencies assessed the extent of the devastation, the flood had already claimed dozens of lives and severely damaged infrastructure.

A week later, the death toll had risen to 47, with 75 people reported missing. Two months after the disaster, those missing were declared dead due to the lack of rescue prospects.

The Centre provided Rs 44 crore in assistance for reconstruction efforts. The floods also caused significant damage to the Chungthang dam and the NHPC hydroelectric power plant, resulting in losses exceeding Rs 10,000 crore. PTI KDK MNB