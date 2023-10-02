Sikkim: Oppn party leaders visit headquarters of ruling SKM, urge for peace

Gangtok, Oct 2 (PTI) Leaders of the opposition Citizen's Action Party (CAP) visited the headquarters of the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) in Gangtok on Monday, urging it to ensure peace in the run-up to the 2024 elections.

The leaders of the SKM welcomed the CAP delegation, stating that this was a first-of-a-kind initiative in the state, and augured well on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Recently, CAP workers who were going to a party meeting in Soreng district were assaulted allegedly by SKM supporters.

SKM general secretary Pawan Gurung said political violence is nothing new in Sikkim, and has been continuing since the early days of democracy.

The tenure of the previous SDF government was marked by such incidents, he said, adding that CAP president Ganesh Rai, whose party is demanding peace now, was an active youth activist of the SDF.

Gurung said that his party would look into the letter that was given by the delegation, and would take the matter to CM Prem Singh Tamang.

CAP spokesperson Mahesh Rai said that they had a fruitful interaction with the SKM leaders.

"Today's welcoming gesture is what is expected from a responsible political party," he said.

"We do not know how far the SKM will follow our request for peace, but we will keep trying. We will carry out similar activities in the future for the improvement of the political scenario of the state," he added.

The assembly elections in Sikkim usually coincide with Lok Sabha polls. The SKM came to power in 2019, uprooting the SDF government of 25 years. PTI CORR SOM