Sikkim: Over 2,700 tourists rescued after heavy snowfall blocks road to Tsomgo Lake

Gangtok, Feb 25 (PTI) Over 2,700 tourists stranded due to heavy snowfall near Tsomgo Lake in East Sikkim were rescued, officials said on Wednesday morning.

Heavy snowfall in the higher reaches of Sherathang and adjoining areas led to road blockages, leaving 541 tourist vehicles stranded between 15th Mile and Tsomgo Lake, they said.

Through coordinated efforts, all vehicles with 2,736 tourists onboard were evacuated safely and systematically, with the operation concluding on Tuesday night, they added.

The Tourism Department advised tourists and tour operators to strictly follow weather advisories and ensure that vehicles are properly equipped, including mandatory snow chains, while travelling during snowfall conditions.