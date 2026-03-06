Sikkim Police to hire 500 constables, 30 pc vacancies to be reserved for women: CM

Gangtok, Mar 6 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Friday announced that 500 constables of the state police would be hired and 30 per cent of those vacancies would be reserved for women.

Tamang made the announcement at the 18th Raising Day of the third Indian Reserve Battalion at Manglay.

The CM, in his message, said the occasion marked an important milestone and reflected the battalion's unwavering dedication, discipline, and commitment to maintaining peace and law and order in the state.

"The primary responsibility of the police is to uphold law and order and safeguard society from elements that threaten peace and harmony. In fulfilling this duty, the Sikkim Police have consistently demonstrated commendable professionalism and dedication," Tamang said.

He said the third IRBn played a vital role in supporting district police by providing armed personnel for security duties.

The CM said IRBn personnel remain prepared for deployment anywhere in Sikkim and even in other states during emergencies, elections, and other critical assignments.

"Attempts to disrupt peace in society must be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law to ensure harmony prevails," he stated.

The CM also inaugurated the Teesta Command Block, the newly constructed administrative building of the third IRBn.

"The facility stands as a significant addition to the battalion's infrastructure, further strengthening its administrative and operational capabilities," he added. PTI COR ACD