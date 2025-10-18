Sikkim pollution control board urges people to refrain from bursting firecrackers on Diwali

Gangtok, Oct 18 (PTI) The State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) on Saturday urged the people of Sikkim to refrain from bursting firecrackers on Diwali in view of the adverse impact on the environment.

The SPCB urged the people to keep the state clean, green and pollution-free.

It also urged the people to refrain from using single-use plastic items during the festivities to prevent littering.

"We encourage one and all to explore eco-friendly ways to celebrate this occasion using light displays instead of firecrackers. Let's prioritise the well-being of our community and environment this festive season," it said in a statement.

The SPCB said the state government banned the manufacturing, sale and bursting of all types of fire crackers 11 years ago.

"It is important to remember that bursting of firecrackers releases harmful pollutants that worsen air quality, posing various health risks, especially for children, the elderly, and those with health conditions, and consequent noise pollution also has a huge adverse impact on the overall well-being of the public," it added. PTI KDK SOM