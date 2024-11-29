Sikkim preps for 50th Statehood Day celebrations

Gangtok, Nov 29 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Secretary VB Pathak on Friday held a meeting to review the preparations for the 50th Statehood Day to be celebrated in May next year.

He deliberated with senior officers about various arrangements to be made for the mega event on May 16 and the year-long celebrations that would follow.

The chief secretary emphasised the importance of coordination to ensure the success of the event, which would be a milestone in the history of the state, a statement said.

Additional responsibilities were given to various departments for the successful celebration of the 50 years of the state, it said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to be the chief guest for the grand function to be held in the state capital Gangtok on May 16, the statement said. PTI KDK SOM