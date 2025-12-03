Sikkim Raj Bhavan renamed 'Lok Bhavan' following central order

Gangtok, Dec 3 (PTI) Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur on Wednesday officially renamed Raj Bhavan as 'Lok Bhavan' and said the development would make the institution more accessible to the people.

This rechristening was carried out following a November 25 directive of the Union Home Ministry.

"Now Raj Bhavan Sikkim will be called Lok Bhavan Sikkim for all official purposes, and this notification will be applicable with immediate effect," the governor said in a statement.

The renaming of this institution will make it more accessible and participative towards the public, Mathur said, adding: "This transformation is an important step towards strengthening democratic values and sense of public relations." PTI COR NN