Sikkim records 0.3 pc rise in voters to 4.67 lakh

Gangtok, Jan 10 (PTI) Sikkim recorded a 0.35 per cent increase in its voters to 4.67 lakh, a statement said on Friday.

There are a total of 2,33,828 male voters, 2,33,495 female voters, and four transgenders, it said.

This Special Summary Revision 2025 saw an enrolment of 1,387 new voters in the age group of 18-19 since the draft list was released on October 29.

A total of 2,598 service voters have also been enrolled so far, the CEO office said in the statement.

There has been a total addition of 1,625 voters during the period, while names of 2,347 people were deleted, it said.

The Election Commission conducts special summary revision every year for the updation of the electoral roll. PTI KDK SOM