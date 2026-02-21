Sikkim records severe rainfall deficit in early 2026: IMD Data

Gangtok, Feb 21(PTI) Sikkim is witnessing an alarming shortfall in rainfall during the first two months of 2026, with all districts reporting large deficits, according to data released by the Meteorological Centre, Gangtok under the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The district-wise average cumulative rainfall departure from normal for the period January 1 to February 21, 2026, indicates a severe dry spell across the State.

All districts of Sikkim currently fall within the deficient to no-rain category Meteorological officials have not indicated any immediate wet spell that could significantly offset the deficit. Prolonged dry conditions during the winter months may have implications for agriculture, water availability, and forest fire risk if the trend continues.

Authorities are monitoring the situation closely as the State transitions towards the pre-monsoon season. PTI COR NN