Sikkim Road & Bridges minister inspects progress of Gangtok Bypass road project

Gangtok, May 8 (PTI) Sikkim Road and Bridges minister Nar Bahadur Dahal on Thursday inspected the progress of the 23.3 km Gangtok Bypass road project, an official release said.

The Gangtok Bypass road project from Ranipool to Burtuk is being constructed on an Engineering procurement and construction (EPC) mode and is scheduled to be completed by 2026, it said.

The road is being constructed to ease traffic congestion and to improve connectivity around Gangtok.

The minister during the visit interacted with the executing agency and the contractor, directing them to accelerate the pace of the work and maintain quality standards. PTI COR RG