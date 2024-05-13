Sikkim: School teacher arrested for 'molesting' 12 girl students

Gangtok, May 13 (PTI) A government school teacher in Sikkim's Soreng district has been arrested on charges of molesting at least 12 girl students, police said on Monday.

Advertisment

The girls had on May 8 informed the school authorities of various instances of molestation by the teacher, a police officer said.

The school had on May 10 lodged an FIR against the teacher stating that the 12 girl students, aged between 8 and 14, had reported that the educator had "molested" them for a long period.

Based on the FIR, the accused teacher was arrested, he said.

A case was registered under POCSO Act and an investigation is underway, the officer added. PTI COR ACD