Sikkim: SDF leaders, including 2 ex-ministers, join ruling SKM

Gangtok, Feb 1 (PTI) Former Sikkim ministers Sonam Gyatso Lepcha and Tshering Wangdi Lepcha, along with former MLAs Ugen Nedup Bhutia and Bek Bahadur Rai, of the SDF on Sunday joined the ruling SKM.

Former Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) spokesperson Rikzing Norbu Dorjee Bhutia was also among the joinees.

The joining came ahead of Sikkim Krantikari Morcha's 14th Foundation Day on February 4. The leaders would be officially inducted into the party during the celebrations.

The new leaders were welcomed into the SKM by party president and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang at his official residence.

The chief minister, in a social media post, said the leaders' collective experience in public life and legislative responsibilities will greatly enrich the government's efforts and strengthen the party.

"I look forward to working closely with them for the state's growth and public well-being," he said.

Tamang hailed their decision to join the SKM as their strong belief in the SKM party's ideology, leadership, and commitment to inclusive governance.

SDF did not win any seat in the 32-member Sikkim Assembly in the 2024 polls.

SKM leaders claimed that thousands of SDF supporters will join the ruling party during its foundation day celebrations.