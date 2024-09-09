Sikkim: SDF's Tshering Wangdi Lepcha quits amid speculations of joining SKM

Gangtok, Sep 9 (PTI) Senior SDF leader Tshering Wangdi Lepcha resigned from the party on Monday amid speculations that he may join the ruling SKM.

Lepcha, a former state minister who was the senior vice-president of SDF, in his resignation letter to party chief Pawan Chamling cited "circumstances beyond control" for his resignation.

Lepcha was in charge of the party in the North and East districts. He had contested the 2024 assembly elections from the Nathang-Machong constituency but lost to the SKM's Pamin Lepcha by over 3,500 votes.

He had met Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang a few days ago, triggering speculations about joining the ruling party. PTI CORR SOM