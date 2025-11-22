Sikkim set to introduce online permit system for high-altitude travel

Gangtok, Nov 22 (PTI) Sikkim will overhaul the existing process to issue permits for travel to high-altitude and border-adjacent locations, with the government set to introduce a digital mechanism, a senior official said on Saturday.

Tourism Department's Additional Chief Secretary CS Rao said the upcoming system aims to do away with manual paperwork for issuing Restricted Area Permits (RAP) and Protected Area Permits (PAP), streamlining tourist visits to destinations such as Nathu La, Tsomgo Lake, Lachen, Lachung and Zuluk.

He said travellers will be able to apply online and receive QR-based permits, enabling quicker checks at various security points.

"The new platform will synchronise data across agencies, such as tourism, police, transport and the Army, allowing real-time verification. Trial runs are currently being conducted with a limited group of operators. We expect a wider rollout soon," he said.

Rao said the initiative is part of the state's effort to reduce delays, ease tourist movement and maintain efficient oversight in sensitive zones.