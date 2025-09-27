Sikkim shares many similarities with Arunachal: CM Tamang

Gangtok, Sep 27 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Saturday said his state shares many similarities with Arunachal Pradesh, in culture, tradition, and natural beauty.

Attending the Ziro Festival of Music in Arunachal's Lower Subansiri district, he said it was a matter of pride for Sikkim to join as the state partner in the grand celebration.

He said the Ziro Valley, blessed with nature's abundance, provided not just a stage for music but a celebration of diversity, unity, and cultural pride.

"Known as the 'Land of the Rising Sun' and a 'Sanctuary of Faith and Spirituality', this festival beautifully blends tradition with modernity, offering inspiration for youth, opportunities for artists, and a vibrant platform for tourism and cultural exchange," he said.

Tamang said the festival also stands out as a symbol of sustainability, being a plastic-free zone, and resonates strongly with the call for 'Vocal for Local' by empowering local artists and craftsmen.

"Sikkim and Arunachal share many similarities in culture, tradition, and natural beauty. Both are rightly called the 'states of orchids', and both thrive on agriculture, tourism, and their sacred spiritual heritage," he said.

A 200-member delegation from Sikkim, including members of self-help groups, entrepreneurs, tour operators, bikers, and artists, participated in the festival.

Tamang said it provided an opportunity to learn, share, and "strengthen bonds of brotherhood across the Northeast".

"I extend my heartiest gratitude to CM Pema Khandu, Deputy CM Chowna Mein, the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, and the organisers of Ziro festival for their warm hospitality and for giving Sikkim this honour. May the Ziro festival continue to inspire unity, brotherhood, and harmony through the universal language of music," he said. PTI CORR SOM