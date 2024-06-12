Sikkim: SKM's Mingma Norbu Sherpa files nomination for speaker's post

Gangtok, Jun 12 (PTI) SKM MLA Mingma Norbu Sherpa has filed nomination for the post of the speaker of the Sikkim assembly, an official said on Wednesday.

Raj Kumari Thapa has filed nomination for the post of the deputy speaker, he said.

Sherpa is a two-term MLA from the Daramdin assembly constituency, while Thapa is also a two-term legislator from Rangang-Yangang constituency.

The election for the offices of the speaker and deputy speaker would be held later in the day, the official said.

The SKM won 31 of 32 seats in the state assembly in the recently concluded elections. PTI KDK SOM