Sikkim strengthens disaster response with 24x7 emergency centres in all districts

Gangtok, May 17 (PTI) The Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA) has set up a state emergency operation centre (SEOC) at the Tashiling Secretariat here and district emergency operation centres (DEOCs) across all six districts of the state.

These centres will function 24x7, providing real-time support and coordination during any disaster-related emergencies, a public advisory issued by Relief Commissioner-cum Secretary, Land Revenue and Disaster Management department, Mingma T Sherpa said on Saturday.

It said that the SEOC in Gangtok will be headed by Jigmee Bhutia, deputy director of SSDMA. Citizens can reach the SEOC through the helpline numbers 03592-201145, 202461, or 202256, or contact directly at 8001553687. For email assistance, people can write to ssdma01@gmail.com.

At the district level, DEOCs have been activated with dedicated officers in charge. Each centre is equipped with a helpline number and email address to ensure easy public access during emergencies.

The SSDMA emphasised its ongoing commitment to ensuring safety, swift coordination, and timely disaster response across the state.