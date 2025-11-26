Sikkim student selected to represent Team India at World Skills Asia 2025 competition

Gangtok, Nov 26 (PTI) For the first time, a student of a private university in Sikkim has secured a place in Team India for the prestigious World Skills Asia 2025 competition to be held in Taipei from November 27-29.

Radhika Chettri, a student of Emergency Medical Technology (EMT) at Medhavi Skills University, will represent India in the Health and Social Care category of the competition, the varsity said on Wednesday.

Radhika had won a silver medal in the Health & Social Care category at the India Skills contest last year, marking Sikkim's first-ever medal at the national competition and establishing Sikkim-based MSU as India's youngest university to win there, it said.

The World Skills Asia competition stands among the world's most respected platforms for demonstrating technical excellence, innovation and vocational training.

Bringing together young professionals from across the continent, the competition is often regarded as the "Olympics of Skills" where only the top national champions compete.

Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, recently flagged off India's first-ever contingent for World Skills Asia 2025.

Preparing for the forthcoming event, Radhika has undergone high-intensity training which includes cutting-edge simulation-based training, critical-care scenarios and hands-on practice at Vidyanta Skills Institute and Medanta Hospital, Gurugram.

"Representing India at World Skills Asia is a milestone I'm truly honoured to achieve. With the support of MSU, my mentors, and my family, I am preparing with full dedication to make my state and my country proud," Radhika said.

MSU founder and Vice Chancellor Pravesh Dudani said, "Radhika embodies the grit, skill and excellence that define Medhavi. Her accomplishment is a proud moment for MSU, Sikkim, and the entire North-East. We are confident that she will shine at World Skills Asia." "Radhika's rise from Sikkim to an international platform demonstrates the transformative impact of strong, skill-based education. This is the future of India's workforce," Kuldip Sarma, MSU Pro-Chancellor, said. PTI KDK RG