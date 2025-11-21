Sikkim: Teacher arrested for sexually assaulting minor student

Gangtok, Nov 21 (PTI) A 32-year-old teacher was arrested on Friday for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor female student in Sikkim's Gyalshing, police said.

According to the victim's complaint, she was lured by the teacher to his rented room in Gyalshing town on the pretext of some school work but was sexually assaulted by him, a police officer said.

After receiving the complaint, the girl's statement was recorded, she was handed over to the Child Welfare Committee and sent to Gyalshing district hospital for medical examination, he said.

The man was arrested, and further investigation was underway, he added. PTI COR ACD