Sikkim to benefit from the Union budget, says BJP

Gangtok, Aug 3 (PTI) The BJP on Saturday said that Sikkim will benefit significantly from the Union Budget which allocated funds for facilities like hostels and childcare services to help working women.

BJP national spokesperson Sasmit Patra said 58.4 per cent of the workforce in Sikkim are women, the highest in the country.

Interacting with the local people, Patra said several initiatives were taken by the central government to boost infrastructure and welfare measures to cater to the people's aspirations.

Rural development is another thrust area of the central government with an allocation of Rs 3 lakh crore with the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) which will improve the road network of Sikkim as well, said Patra, also the MP of Puri in Odisha.

The rural areas in the glacial flood-affected areas which suffered large-scale damage to road infrastructure will be rebuilt with PMGSY funds, the BJP leader said.

Noting Sikkim’s leadership in organic farming, he said that it will receive a further boost with the techniques for sowing climate-resilient crop varieties over the next two years, he said.

The Himalayan state will also benefit from the PM Awas Yojana, the BJP leader said.

Patra also said the budget includes the establishment of 100 branches of Indian Post Payments Banks across the eight northeastern states, facilitating easier access to banking services for residents.

With tribals constituting 35-40 per cent of the population of Sikkim, the Pradhan Mantri Jan Jatiya Unuat Gram Abhiyan will provide special funds to 63,000 tribal villages nationwide, ensuring 100 per cent saturation of benefits, including those in Sikkim.