Sikkim to give govt jobs to kin of Army personnel killed in action: CM

Gangtok, Dec 9 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Saturday said his government will provide jobs to kins of Army personnel who lay down their lives in the service of the nation.

Addressing the annual meeting of the Ex-Servicemen Association of Sikkim (ESAS) at the Saramsa Garden in Pakyong district, he said this initiative is aimed at honouring the sacrifices made by the Armymen and offering crucial support to their families.

"A family member of an Army personnel who sacrifices his life in service will be given a compassionate appointment in the state government, similar to the one given to the families of the Sikkim Scouts," he said.

"The servicemen are the real guardians and protectors of the nation," he added.

Tamang urged the youths of the state to consider a career in the armed forces.

He said programmes will be held throughout the state to encourage the youths to join the forces.

Tamang also announced that the state government will provide financial assistance for the education of the children of Army personnel and ex-servicemen. PTI KDK SOM