Sikkim to host 13th edition of International Tourism Mart from Nov 13-16

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) The thirteenth edition of the International Tourism Mart (ITM), seeking to showcase the tourism potential of the northeast region, will be held from November 13 to 16 in Sikkim's Gangtok, officials said on Wednesday.

Hosted by the Ministry of Tourism, the mart will be inaugurated by the Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, in the presence of Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, along with tourism ministers of the northeastern states and senior officials from the Ministry of Tourism and state governments, officials added.

The ITM is an annual flagship event of the Centre, designed to showcase the tourism potential of the northeastern region - the 'Ashta Lakshmi' of India - to both domestic and international audiences, the ministry said.

The event seeks to highlight the region's rich natural beauty, cultural diversity, and adventure tourism opportunities, while promoting sustainable and inclusive tourism development.

The choice of the location for the latest edition reaffirms the ministry's commitment to positioning the northeast as a preferred destination for eco-tourism, wellness, culture, and adventure, the officials said.

Hosting the event in Gangtok holds special significance, as Sikkim has earned national and international acclaim as a model of sustainable and responsible tourism.

With its pristine landscapes, organic farming practices, spiritual heritage, and vibrant local culture, Sikkim represents the ideals of community-led and environmentally conscious tourism that the ministry seeks to promote across the country, the ministry said in a statement.

The mart is being organised in alignment with the ministry's Travel for Life initiative.

The ITM will witness participation from across the globe, with representatives from approximately 19 countries, including Spain, Thailand, France, Russia, Germany, Vietnam and others, it said.

The event will bring together 39 international tour operators, 50 domestic buyers, and 91 domestic sellers, among others, they said.

The mart will feature a series of technical sessions, panel discussions, product presentations, and business-to-business meetings aimed at fostering collaboration between domestic and international tourism stakeholders.

Discussions with state tourism departments' officials will focus on cinematic tourism, homestays, youth entrepreneurship, digital innovation, sustainability, and adventure tourism, the officials said.

The event will also include cultural performances along with technical visits to significant sites in and around Gangtok, such as the Rumtek Monastery, Do Drul Chorten, and Namgyal Institute of Tibetology, they said.

Product presentations will highlight the region's potential across diverse segments such as wildlife and river cruise tourism, festivals and celebrations, heritage and crafts, culinary traditions, and adventure experiences.

With its serene landscapes, vibrant communities, and exemplary commitment to sustainability, Sikkim provides the perfect backdrop for this landmark event, symbolising the spirit of unity in diversity and the promise of responsible tourism-driven development, it said.