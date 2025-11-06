Sikkim to host 13th edition of International Tourism Mart from Nov 13-16 in Gangtok

Gangtok, Nov 6 (PTI) Sikkim Tourism minister T T Bhutia on Thursday said the Himalayan state will host the 13th International Tourism Mart (ITM) from November 13 to 16 in Gangtok.

Addressing a press meet, Bhutia said chief ministers, tourism ministers and key stakeholders from all North Eastern states, along with around 300 international delegates, will participate in the 13th ITM.

The Tourism minister said the event is being organised by the Sikkim government's Tourism and Civil Aviation department in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India.

He said inclusion of the North Eastern Bazar in the ITM will serve as a platform to showcase and promote local products.

Additional Chief Secretary C S Rao said delegates from 18 countries will attend the 13th ITM in Gangtok.

Sikkim Tourism secretary Neeraj Pradhan said the International Tourism Mart will provide a meaningful platform to promote local products, ideas, and innovations. He stated that the presence of global participants offers a unique opportunity for local stakeholders to present their work and enhance Sikkim's visibility on the global tourism map. He urged all stakeholders to actively participate and make the most of the opportunity to showcase the tourism potential of the state. PTI COR RG