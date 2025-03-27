Sikkim to host international conclave on tourism development

Gangtok, Mar 27 (PTI) Yangang, a small hamlet in the southern part of Sikkim's Namchi district, is set to host the International Youth Conclave for Tourism Development next month as part of the celebration of 50 years of statehood, organisers said on Thursday.

Organised by the Yangang Tourism Development Committee (YTDC) in collaboration with the Sikkim Tourism Department, the event will bring together 176 delegates from India and abroad to discuss sustainable tourism practices and the future of tourism development.

The conclave will be held from April 12 to 14.

The central theme, “Celebrating Sikkim’s 50 Years of Statehood”, aims to showcase the state’s journey in tourism, highlighting its growth, challenges, and future opportunities.

The event will focus on emerging tourism destinations, with special attention to Yangang, positioning it as a hub for sustainable tourism and cultural preservation, the organisers said in a statement.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has also emphasised that tourism remains a top priority for the government, aligning with the vision of Sunaulo, Samriddha and Samartha Sikkim.

He said that the conclave provides a unique platform to reflect on tourism’s role in economic growth while preserving Sikkim’s rich cultural heritage.

The event will feature enriching activities such as heritage walks, cultural rallies, panel discussions, and interactive sessions with tourism professionals.

Delegates will also have the opportunity to visit local tourist attractions and participate in discussions on developmental strategies for promoting sustainable tourism.

Speaking about the initiative, Deputy Speaker Raj Kumari Thapa highlighted the importance of promoting Sikkim as a global tourism destination through strategic marketing and community involvement.

Recent projects like the Dhapper to Bhaleydhunga Ropeway, Skywalk development, and eco-tourism programs are expected to be spotlighted as prime examples of tourism-driven local economic development. PTI COR NN