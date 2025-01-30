Sikkim to set up state planning board: CM

Gangtok, Jan 30 (PTI) The Sikkim government will set up a state planning and development board, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said.

The decision was taken at the legislators meeting held at Samman Bhawan here on Tuesday which was attended among others by senior officials.

Besides the state-level planning board, such boards will also be set up at the assembly constituency level, the CM said in a social media post.

Additionally, nine-member constituency-level committees will also be formed to supervise development and planning activities, he said, adding these committees are expected to ensure localised governance and address constituency-specific concerns while aligning with state-level objectives.

"This new structure is anticipated to improve coordination, transparency, and efficiency in implementing developmental projects across Sikkim, reflecting the government's commitment to decentralise and inclusive growth," Tamang said.

The chief minister emphasised on the importance of meticulous planning and active participation from all stakeholders to drive sustainable development throughout the state.

Further details and timelines for the implementation of the boards will be announced in the coming days, he said. PTI KDK RG