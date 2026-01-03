Sikkim: Toong-Naga Road to Chungthang reopens for vehicular movement with load restrictions

Gangtok, Jan 3 (PTI) The Toong-Naga Road in Sikkim's Mangan district was opened for vehicular movement on Saturday, officials said.

Vehicles of all classes up to a maximum load capacity of 20 ton are permitted to ply on the road for travel towards Chungthang, they said.

The load restriction was imposed in view of the load-bearing limitations of the Bailey bridge at Ritchu, they added.

The alternate road via Sankhlang-Saffo-Shipgyer to Chungthang also remains open for vehicles of all classes, providing an additional route for commuters and transporters.

The Toong-Naga Road was shut due to landslides in September last year. PTI KDK SOM