Sikkim transport dept asks vehicle owners to settle pending fines by August 31

Gangtok, Aug 30 (PTI) Sikkim's transport department has asked all vehicle owners to settle pending fines under a scheme by August 31 and said strict action would be taken against those who fail to comply with the instructions, officials said on Saturday.

The vehicle owners can easily check their pending fines by visiting the official portal: www.challan.sntd.in by entering their vehicle number, they said, adding that all RTO offices across Sikkim will remain open August 31.

"The transport department reminds all citizens that the One Time Settlement Scheme (OTSS) will expire on August 31 by which all vehicle owners with pending fines must make payments without any further delay," an official said.

All motor vehicle inspectors will be on duty to support and assist citizens in settling their dues, he said.

The non-payment of fines will lead to seizure of documents and impounding of vehicles, another official said.

"Any vehicle owner, who believes that he/she has been wrongly fined, should visit the respective RTO office with valid documents," he said.

All are strictly required to ensure that the registered mobile number associated with their vehicle is valid and updated, the officials said Invalid or outdated numbers will not be accepted as an excuse for missing the payment deadline or failing to receive notifications from the transport department, they said. PTI KDK BDC