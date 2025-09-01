Sikkim transport dept extends window till Sep 15 for clearing traffic fines

Gangtok, Sep 1 (PTI) In a relief to vehicle owners in Sikkim, the transport department on Monday extended the window for payment of pending traffic-related fines by a fortnight till September 15, according to a notification.

The department had earlier asked all vehicle owners to settle pending fines under a scheme by August 31 and said strict action would be taken against those who fail to comply with the instructions.

"With a view to providing relief to vehicle owners in Sikkim, a one-time settlement of their pending fines pertaining to the traffic violations, has been extended by another 15 days," the notification issued by transport secretary-cum-commissioner Prabhakar said.

"The vehicle owners must make clear their dues @ 50 per cent of the total penalty amount or Rs 20,000 whichever is lower, by the stipulated date," he said in the statement.

The non-payment of fines will lead to seizure of documents and impounding of vehicles, another official said.

“Any vehicle owner, who believes that he/she has been wrongly fined, should visit the respective RTO office with valid documents,” he added. PTI KDK BDC