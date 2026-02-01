Sikkim Transport dept withdraws taxi goods-carriage circular

Gangtok, Feb 1 (PTI) Sikkim's Transport department has withdrawn its recent circular prohibiting the carriage of goods in taxi vehicles following a review of the matter, an official circular said.

"The matter relating to carriage of goods in taxi vehicles is under review by the Transport department. Therefore, the circular issued on January 29, 2026, is hereby withdrawn until further order," according to the circular issued by the Transport Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Prabhakar, on Saturday.

Earlier, the transport department had informed the vehicle owners that carrying goods in taxi vehicles was a violation of permit conditions and punishable under Section 192A of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

The circular had also warned that violators would be liable to a fine of Rs 10,000 and strictly prohibited the use of passenger vehicles for transporting goods. PTI KDK RG