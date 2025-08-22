Sikkim University cancels student's admission following his derogatory remarks on Nepali language

Gangtok, Aug 22 (PTI) The Sikkim University (SU) cancelled the provisional admission of an M Com student over "gross misconduct" after he allegedly made derogatory remarks against the Nepali language, officials of the institution said on Friday.

The action was taken on Thursday after a disciplinary committee probed a complaint lodged by the Sikkim University Students Association (SUSA) and some faculty members, alleging that Raj Shekhar Yadav, a student from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, allegedly made derogatory remarks against the Nepali language in a WhatsApp group.

SU Vice Chancellor Santanu Kumar Swain took note of the disciplinary committee report and ordered the revocation of Yadav's admission, they said.

Yadav was arrested by Sikkim Police and booked under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS) last week.

SU's disciplinary committee, in its inquiry report, said it found the student guilty of indiscipline and violating the university's code of conduct by posting objectionable, indecent and derogatory contents on the departmental WhatsApp group between August 14 and 16 relating to disrespect to national days of importance (celebration of Independence Day) and his personal disregard of the Nepali language and community at large.

"On careful consideration of the inquiry report with recommendations submitted by the disciplinary committee, the Vice Chancellor, in exercise of the powers conferred under Statute 29 (4) of the Sikkim University Act and Ordinance OC-12, hereby cancels the provisional admission granted to Raj Shekar Yadav in Sikkim University with immediate effect," SU Registrar Professor Laxuman Sharma said. PTI KDK ACD