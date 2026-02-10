Sikkim varsity inks pact with Army

Gangtok, Feb 10 (PTI) The Indian Army inked an agreement with the ICFAI University, Sikkim, on Tuesday to enhance educational, research, and skill development opportunities for serving personnel, veterans, and their dependents, a statement said.

The agreement was signed at the Headquarters of the 17 Mountain Division, it said.

The varsity's vice chancellor, Jagannath Patnaik, said that under this partnership, substantial fee concessions and access to undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes will be provided to Army personnel, veterans, and their dependents.

He said the MoU also enables credit transfer for courses conducted at military training establishments, offers tailor-made professional programmes, and provides support in areas such as financial literacy and tax advisory.

In return, the private varsity's students will be able to undertake academic visits to Army establishments, leadership development sessions, and motivational interactions aimed at fostering discipline and leadership qualities, the statement said. PTI COR SOM