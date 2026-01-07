Sikkim witnesses over 17 lakh tourist arrivals in 2025

Gangtok, Jan 7 (PTI) Sikkim recorded more than 17 lakh tourist arrivals in 2025, up by over 82,000 in the previous year, but the number of foreign visitors declined sharply, an official said on Wednesday.

Compared to 2024, when the state had witnessed 15,40,421 domestic tourist footfalls, the number increased to 16,35,650 in the last year.

The count of foreign visitors declined to 71,710 in 2025 from 84,710 in the previous year.

Tourism Department Additional Chief Secretary CS Rao said efforts are underway to attract more foreign visitors and strengthen sustainable and responsible tourism practices in the state.

Explaining the reason behind the drop in foreign tourist arrivals, he said extensive road damage in October, particularly along NH-10, had adversely affected the travel plans of visitors.

He further stated that if road conditions across the state, including NH-10, continue to improve and remain stable, Sikkim can expect nearly 20 lakh tourist arrivals in the current year.

Rao also attributed the growth in domestic tourist count to the growing preference of visitors for the Himalayan state. PTI CORR BDC