Sikkim: Woman dies after being attacked by boyfriend

Gangtok, Dec 30 (PTI) A 22-year-old woman died after she was allegedly attacked by her boyfriend in Sikkim's Gangtok district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Marchak in Ranipool police station area on Monday when the woman, who hailed from Dzongu in North Sikkim, had taken her boyfriend to her relative's house, an officer said.

During an altercation, the man, who also hails from Dzongu, suddenly picked up a sharp object and attacked the woman, leading to critical injuries, he said.

The woman was rushed to the hospital but died on the way, the officer said.

The man has been taken into custody and further investigation is underway, he added. PTI COR ACD