Sikkim woman dies under mysterious condition in southeast Delhi

New Delhi, July 11 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman from Sikkim was found dead here under mysterious circumstances, police said.

The woman was found lying unconscious at the Astha Kunj Park near Shiv Mandir in Amar Colony on July 9.

A senior police officer said a lady constable and other staff reached the park and found the woman in an unconscious state. She was taken to AIIMS where doctors declared her brought dead, the officer added.

No visible injury was found on her body, police said.

On Wednesday, she was identified as a native of Sikkim, staying in Delhi for the past few months. An inquest proceeding under section 194 of the BNSS is being conducted and further probe is underway, police said.