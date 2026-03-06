Sikkim's Anniela Sherpa clears UPSC civil services exam

Gangtok, Mar 6 (PTI) Sikkim's Anniela Sherpa cleared the Civil Services Examination 2025, the results of which were declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday.

Sherpa, who hails from Rai Gaon in Gangtok, is the lone candidate from the Himalayan state to clear the examination this year.

Coming from a modest family background, she attributed her success to hard work, determination and consistent effort.

She studied at St Thomas School, Gangtok and Holy Cross School, Tadong, and later pursued higher education at St Stephen's College, Delhi.

She secured a rank of 893. A total of 958 candidates qualified this year.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang congratulated Sherpa on her achievement, calling it a matter of pride for the people of Sikkim.

Tamang said her success reflects the growing aspirations and capabilities of the youth of the state.

He also congratulated her parents, Nima Wangdi Sherpa and Reena Rai, for their encouragement and support.

He expressed confidence that Sherpa's success would inspire many young aspirants in the state to pursue their goals with determination. PTI COR SOM