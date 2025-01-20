Sikkim's challenges noted, Finance Commission will make necessary recommendations: Panagariya

Gangtok, Jan 20 (PTI) The 16th Finance Commission Chairman Arvind Panagariya on Monday said he has taken note of various challenges to the economic development of Sikkim, and the constitutional body will make necessary recommendations in its report.

"The commission will be looking into different criteria for the recommendations for Sikkim on the issues raised by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and the state government," Panagariya told reporters here.

He said that the commission has been holding meetings and consultations with various stakeholders in Sikkim to include more areas of importance in its recommendations as per the criteria comprising GDP, sustainable growth and environment, among others, for states like Sikkim.

Panagariya said that connectivity was one of the major issues in the Himalayan state.

He said the commission has also taken note of the state government's presentation highlighting the adverse impact on economy and connectivity due to the Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF), which had hit the state in October 2023, devastating road and communication infrastructure.

During a meeting with the chief minister and other government officials, Panagariya lauded Sikkim’s achievement of a higher per capita income, and said “it is conceivable that the state could reach the goal of ‘viksit Bharat’ ahead of the established target of 2047”.

He also proposed that the Sikkim Niti Aayog formulate a ‘Vision 2035’.

The 16th Finance Commission chairman said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has prioritised the development of the northeast by conducting exclusive meetings with the chief ministers of the states in the region.

Panagariya said he was confident that over the next five years, some of the issues confronting the region will be successfully addressed.

Earlier in the day, Tamang sought “tailored” support from the commission in view of the Himalayan state's unique challenges and achievements.

"I emphasised Sikkim's unique challenges, achievements and aspirations while calling for tailored support from the 16th Finance Commission to ensure sustainable growth for our people", Tamang said in a social media post, after meeting Panagariya and other members of the team. PTI CORR KDK RBT