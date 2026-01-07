Sikkim's Commerce & Industries dept signs MoU with IIFT to boost marketing of local products

Gangtok, Jan 7 (PTI) The Commerce and Industries department of Sikkim on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) Kolkata, to boost marketing of local products.

An Export Facilitation Cell was also inaugurated on the occasion for marketing of goods from Sikkim.

In her address after signing the MoU, the Commerce and Industries department secretary, Karma D Youtso, said that the MoU aims to guide local entrepreneurs in facilitating trade in both local and international markets.

"The entrepreneurs would be guided on policy decisions and on utilisation of the export facilitation cell for marketing of goods produced in Sikkim in both markets within the country and abroad," she said.

Youtso said that the entrepreneurs have been provided with a conducive environment under the leadership of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang.

She said that due to the 'One Family-One Entrepreneur' scheme, entrepreneurship in the state has grown significantly from around 1,000 MSME entrepreneurs in 2020 to nearly 30,000 at present.

The Commerce & Industries secretary said that IIFT Kolkata would assist the department in important areas such as policy framework, capacity building programmes for local entrepreneurs, and skill development of departmental manpower.

An export coordinator has been assigned to facilitate the functioning of the export facilitation cell.

The initial agreement with IIFT has been signed for a period of three years and will be reviewed annually.

Youtso said that the export facilitation cell and all export-related activities are initiatives under the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) scheme of the Union MSME Ministry.

She also said that exporters can avail a 50 per cent transport subsidy by submitting relevant bills.

She said that a 50 per cent subsidy would also be provided to entrepreneurs who have used cold storage facilities for export purposes.

IIFT Kolkata Professor Dr K Rangarajan appreciated the proactive steps taken by the Commerce & Industries department to strengthen the export ecosystem in Sikkim.

He said that IIFT Kolkata would work closely with the department to build export readiness among local entrepreneurs through training programmes, market guidance, policy support, and handholding initiatives. PTI KDK RG