Sikkim's developmental trajectory 'disrupted' under Tamang govt: Chamling

Gangtok, Mar 5 (PTI) Former Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling on Thursday alleged that Sikkim's developmental trajectory has been disrupted by the Prem Singh Tamang government.

He claimed that Sikkim is witnessing uncertainty and decline in many areas, and the reality on the ground is deeply worrying.

"The progressive developmental trajectory that the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) had established during its about 25 years of rule has been disrupted, and our state is witnessing uncertainty and decline in many areas," he said in a social media post.

"Today, however, the reality before us is deeply worrying," the five-term former CM claimed.

He claimed that the state that his government collectively had built through years of hard work, innovation and careful governance is facing serious challenges.

"At this critical moment, we must renew our collective resolve for Navnirman — the rebuilding and restoration of Sikkim," the 75-year-old SDF supremo said and reiterated his party's commitment to bring Sikkim back to the path of peace, progress, and prosperity with the help of the people.

Chamling thanked the people for turning out in large numbers to participate in the 34th Foundation Day celebrations of the SDF on Wednesday, saying that the presence and enthusiasm of a large gathering reflected a deep faith and affection for the party.

"SDF has always been a party of the Sikkimese people. For decades, we had the honour and responsibility of serving our state with dedication, commitment, and pride," the former chief minister said.

Under the SDF government, Sikkim moved forward on a strong path of peace, stability, and progress, earning recognition across the country and the world as a peaceful and progressive state with forward-looking policies, he claimed.